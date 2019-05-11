Home

On May 10, 2019, Sam Black; beloved husband of Jeannette Black (nee Kaplan); loving father of Lewis Black and the late Ronald Black; devoted son of the late Jenny and Louis Black. Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens - Falls Church VA on Monday, May 13, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Ron Black Scholarship Fund, The 52nd Street Project, 789 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2019
