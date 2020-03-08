|
Sam Calaby, curious, adventurous, humorous, devoted family man, died February 25, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's at Riderwood in Silver Spring, Maryland. Sam, a second generation immigrant Italian born February 15, 1925 in time for the Great Depression, made the most of every opportunity afforded him: worked as a teenager in his father's retail food store in Milburn, NJ, enlisted at age 17 in the U.S. Army Air Corps, completed pilot training, and served his country in World War II as a P-47 fighter pilot. Upon returning from the war, Sam pursued higher education through coursework at multiple universities, earned Bachelor and Master degrees in Business Administration and built a career in federal and state government focusing on economic development. Sam shared his expertise as an undergraduate and graduate instructor at Rider College and Trenton State College. A prolific writer and thinker, his Letters to the Editor and other writings were witty and compelling. He was actively involved in the P-47 Thunderbolt Advocates, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Experimental Aircraft Association, and delighted in flying his Cessna Skyhawk 172 throughout the United States. Sam loved playing the piano, singing in the barbershop chorus, hiking, camping, and gardening. Sam retired in 1980 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and in 1987 from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and moved from New Jersey to the Washington, D.C. area to be nearer his daughters.
Sam is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Arline J. Calaby, his daughters Cecelia, Lauren and Clare, three grandchildren, and his sister Shirley and her two sons.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020