Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
On July 2, 2019 Sam J. Hadoulis passed away, he is survived by his beloved wife Betty J. Hadoulis; loving father of Janet Freund, Lori Humphreys, Terri Schulmeyer, Jenny Moyer and Lisa Meier; dear grandfather of Jena Ziegfeld, Mark Decker, Jr., Ashley Ryan, and several other grandchildren; devoted great grandfather of Delaney, Jaxson, Camden, Cole and Bella.

Relatives and friends may call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday July 11 2-4 and 6-9 PM, where the memorial service will be held on Friday July 12 at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Upper Chesapeake Hospital Cancer Lifenet 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
