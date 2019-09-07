Home

Samantha "Sam" Regner, passed away at the age of 22 on August 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of Walter and Colleen and adored sister of Brittany and Nicholas Regner. Sam was a joyous light in the lives of all her surviving relatives, friends, Max, and those whose lives she touched.

A current student of Towson State University, along with her appitutude for mathematics and physics she was an avid lover of animals and nature.This was her passion. She volunteered at the local animal shelter and fostered and adopted many homeless animals, in addition she had a zeal for exotic travel.

A celebration of her life September 14th, 6-9:30 at Boordy vineyard, 12820 Long Green Pike, family and friends welcomed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
