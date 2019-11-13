Home

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Samuel Bracken Notice
On November 10, 2019 LTC Samuel George Bracken USA, Retired passed away; raised in Morgantown, WV where he had such a wonderful childhood. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. Samuel loved spending time with his family and shooting with his grandsons. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara J. Bracken; devoted father of Jennifer Davis and her husband Robert, Shannon Parsons and her husband Mark, and Samuel A. Bracken; cherished Pop-Pop of Nolan and Coulter Parsons; dear brother of the late Coulter Bracken and his surviving wife Terri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Thursday from 11- 1pm, where a service will begin at 1 pm. Interment at Arlington Cemetery Date and Time TBD. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 588, PO Box 714 Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
