Samuel E. Sibayan
On November 26, 2020, Samuel E. Sibayan, husband of Patricia M. Hauer-Sibayan; father of Randolf Sibayan and the late Samuel M. Sibayan and step-father of the late Timothy P. Hauer; grandfather of Abigail R. and Jacob C. Hauer, Nicholas Sibayan, Shannon Guinard and Caryn Sibayan. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Wednesday 4-8 PM. Face masks are required and there may be a short wait to enter the room due to state regulations. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Bradshaw Thursday 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Bradshaw
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
