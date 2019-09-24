|
|
Samuel Fine, of Kingsville, MD, passed away on September 22, 2019, at the age of 68. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Andrea Fine (nee Smith), his children, Gregory (Dawn) Fine and Jonathen (Kathy) Fine, sister, Nan (Alan) Krichinsky, brothers-in-law, Sheldon Langsam and Chris (Carol) Smith, grandchildren, Ethan, Connor, Emma and Kylie Fine, nieces and nephews, Stephanie Ezra, Howard Langsam, Seth Krichinsky, Micah Krichinsky, Brian Smith and Daniel Smith. Samuel is predeceased by his parents, Grace and Joseph Fine and a sister, Susan Langsam.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, September 25, at 10:30 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Towson University Foundation, PO Box 17165, Baltimore, MD 21297-0219 or Pathfinders for Autism, 235 Schilling Circle, Suite 103, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at L'hirondelle Club of Ruxton, 7611 Lhirondelle Club Road, Towson, MD 21204, Wednesday only, following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019