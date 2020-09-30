1/1
Samuel Gibson III
Samuel (Sam) T. Gibson, III, husband, father and retired BGE employee of 42 years, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by his beloved wife Donna M. Gibson of 49 years; loving father of Samuel T. Gibson, IV (Lisa), Kelly M. Gibson (Scott); Dear brother of Sandy T. Binko, Stanley T. Gibson and Steve T. Gibson.

Services will be private with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be sent to The Humane Society of Harford County 2208 Connolly Road Fallston, MD 21047 or www.harfordshelter.org/ways-to-give/donate

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
Guest Book

September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sam was a caring giving guy, who would help when and where ever he could.
A great brother,husband father and friend to many. May you rest in peace in the comfort of God's arms in the heavens above.
With Love Always
Your brother
Steve
Steve Gibson
Brother
