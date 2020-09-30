Samuel (Sam) T. Gibson, III, husband, father and retired BGE employee of 42 years, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by his beloved wife Donna M. Gibson of 49 years; loving father of Samuel T. Gibson, IV (Lisa), Kelly M. Gibson (Scott); Dear brother of Sandy T. Binko, Stanley T. Gibson and Steve T. Gibson.
Services will be private with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be sent to The Humane Society of Harford County 2208 Connolly Road Fallston, MD 21047 or www.harfordshelter.org/ways-to-give/donate