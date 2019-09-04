|
|
On September 2, 2019, Dr. Samuel I. Benesh; loving husband of Elaine Benesh (nee Antwarg); cherished father of Carol Taylor (Brian), Rachel Middleman (Evan), and Dr. Benjamin Miller (Carrie); devoted brother of Nancy Goldberg (Bob), Gary Abrams (Dana), Robert Goldberg, and the late Helaine Benesh Schaffer; adored grandfather of Jake and Brooke Taylor, Mason Middleman, and Oliver Miller; dear uncle of Gabriella E. Berkow; beloved son of the late Leonard Benesh (Adele) and Gertrude Goldberg (Dr. Raymond).
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, September 5, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979, or the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 2019 Burdock Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019