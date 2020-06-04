Samuel J. Salem
Samuel J. Salem, 94, of Laurel, Md passed away in his home Monday, May 25th 2020. He was born in Worcester, Mass, son of Azar "George" and Selma (Lofty) Salem. He was 94.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; Florence L. Salem, who passed away in 2016, and their daughter, Mary, who passed away in 2005. He is survived by his son Eric and daughters Jane, Kristine and Suzanne. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He served as an officer in the United States Air Force and, after retiring, worked as a linguist for the National Security Agency, until retiring in 1994 after 45 years of federal service.

He enjoyed traveling the world for work. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking all types of food, especially Lebanese, learning about many things, reading, taking trips to the beach and traveling all over the world for pleasure.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
