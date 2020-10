Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel K. Himmelrich passed away on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. Sam is survived by his wife Barbara of 68 years; his four children: Sue Himmelrich (Michael Soloff), Sam Himmelrich, Jr. (Pam), Alfred Himmelrich (Dana), William Himmelrich (Shelly); 10 grandchildren, Hilary Soloff, Molly Soloff, Anna Himmelrich (Matt Kozlov), Jacob Himmelrich (Sarah), Carrie Himmelrich Salem (Emeel Salem), Ella Himmelrich, Hannah Himmelrich, Sam Himmelrich, Max Himmelrich, Charlie Himmelrich, and four great grandchildren, Julia Kozlov, Henry Kozlov, Edith Himmelrich, and Ansel Himmelrich.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 West Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.



