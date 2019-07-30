Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salem Lutheran Church
3825 Norrisville Rd
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
3825 Norrisville Road
Jarrettsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Keller


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Keller Notice
Samuel R. Keller, 87, of White Hall, died peacefully in his home Friday evening. He was the husband of Sarah E. Keller, with whom he enjoyed 53 years of marriage.

Mr. Keller was born August 29, 1931, in Columbia, PA. He was the son of the late Ray and Hester (Gipe) Keller. Along with his wife, Mr. Keller is survived by a daughter, Laura Kopsinis; a son, Jonathan Keller; a brother, Harry Keller; and 4 grandchildren, Samuel Kopsinis, Darcy Kopsinis, Madison Green, and Brayden Keller. He was predeceased by grandson, Carson Keller.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31st at Salem Lutheran Church, 3825 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Salem Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.