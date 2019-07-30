|
|
Samuel R. Keller, 87, of White Hall, died peacefully in his home Friday evening. He was the husband of Sarah E. Keller, with whom he enjoyed 53 years of marriage.
Mr. Keller was born August 29, 1931, in Columbia, PA. He was the son of the late Ray and Hester (Gipe) Keller. Along with his wife, Mr. Keller is survived by a daughter, Laura Kopsinis; a son, Jonathan Keller; a brother, Harry Keller; and 4 grandchildren, Samuel Kopsinis, Darcy Kopsinis, Madison Green, and Brayden Keller. He was predeceased by grandson, Carson Keller.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31st at Salem Lutheran Church, 3825 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Salem Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 30, 2019