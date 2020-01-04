|
Samuel L. Goldberg
Samuel L. "Sam" Goldberg, 84, December 30, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mr. Goldberg was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Fort Pierce in 1999. Sam worked for the Baltimore County Police Department for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, collecting fishing equipment, guns, knives, and watches. He could fix anything. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Goldberg of Fort Pierce, FL; brothers-in-law, Roy (Frances) Cox of Ivanhoe, VA and John (Jessie) Cox of Vero Beach, FL.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services on Wednesday 1:00 PM. Interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 4, 2020