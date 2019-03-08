Samuel "Mark" Maranto Jr., age 60, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 4, 2019 in Belcamp, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Pricilla White and the late Samuel Mark Maranto Sr. and was husband of the late Mary (Elliott) Maranto. He was a Retired Chief of Police with the Port Deposit Police Department and was currently working as armed security at the Bel Air Auto Auction for 17 years, receiving several honorable certifications during his career. In addition to his mother, Mr. Maranto is survived by his daughters, Mary Maria Maranto of Bel Air and Maranda Marie Maranto of Rising Sun; sister, Sharon M. Garlena of Frederick; brother, Tony Maranto of York, PA; grandchildren, Arianna Marie Maranto and Freya Marie Farmer; brother in law, James Elliott; and many loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-3 & 6-7 pm with a service following at 7 pm.In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to National Rifle Association, donate.nra.org.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary