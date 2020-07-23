Samuel Phillips

Samuel P. Phillips, beloved husband of Louise Phillips and father of Jeff and Kevin Phillips, passed away peacefully on July 16th, 2020 at the age of 80. He is also survived by his grandson, Andrew Phillips, Andrew's mother, Rose, his daughter-in-law, Heather Phillips, his brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Yvonne Duiker, his loving nieces, Claire Duiker and Laura Garlitos, and many other nieces and nephews. To his wife of 60 years, he was travel mate and companion, a fellow teacher and lover of learning, the person she could laugh with through all of life's ups and downs. To his sons, he inspired their love of reading, animals, travel, and all things beyond. For all the lessons he taught them, they are eternally grateful. Sam grew up the son of a North Carolina sharecropper, but became the first person in his family to graduate from college-Towson State, class of '61 . In addition, he received his master's degree from Loyola College in Baltimore with many credits beyond, all in service to a cherished, thirty-two-year teaching career. After he retired from teaching, following years as a department chair of Social Studies at North Point and Perry Hall Middle Schools, he worked as a teacher trainer at Johns Hopkins, passing on his expertise to the next generation of teachers. In addition to his family and career, Sam loved to travel, covering many parts of Europe and the States with his wife and boys by his side. An avid woodworker, stamp collector, and sports enthusiast, including his time playing basketball and lacrosse at Towson, Sam was dedicated to his hobbies, but he also loved to relax at his beach house in the Outer Banks. His love of animals started when he was a boy and continued throughout his life. Sam will be laid to rest in the family plot at Mountain Christian Church. He will be missed by all who knew him, but his influence and love will live on.
Donations in his name can be made to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/
or The Human Society of Harford County https://www.harfordshelter.org/
.