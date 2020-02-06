Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Rothblum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Robert Rothblum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Robert Rothblum Notice
Samuel Robert Rothblum of Phoenix, Maryland passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Washington DC February 23rd, 1941. He attended Eastern High School in the District, and graduated from Blair HS in Silver Spring in 1958. In 1963, he graduated from University of Maryland with a degree in mathematics. At UMD, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps ROTC program, and served briefly in Viet Nam aboard a troop ship off Danang. After leaving the Marine Corps with the rank of Captain, he had a successful career at IBM. He left IBM to renovate and build houses, culminating in the construction of the Seneca Harbor development on the Chesapeake Bay. His wife, the former Charlene Ellis, to whom he donated a kidney, passed away in 2014. His son, Samuel Jr, passed away in 1991. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Schnitzker, his son, Gregory Rothblum, brother, Richard Rothblum, and five grandchildren. An informal reception for family and friends will be held at the residence, 100 Stonehurst Road, Phoenix, Maryland 21131, Saturday, February 8, noon til 4:00 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -