On Nov. 21, 2019, Samuel Quincy Tharpe of Pylesville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (Wilson) Tharpe. Loving father of G. Wilson Tharpe, Samuel Quincy Tharpe, Jr., and Nancy Jane Long.
Visitation Monday, Nov. 25 from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 pm at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Rd., Street, MD 21154 where Masonic Rites will be offered at 7:45 pm. The funeral service is Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 am at the church. Interment is in the adjoining cemetery with U.S. Navy and Maryland State Police Honor Guards. Donations to the church at the address above would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019