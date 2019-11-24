Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
701 Highland Rd
Street, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
701 Highland Rd
Street, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:45 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
701 Highland Rd.
Street, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Presbyterian Church
701 Highland Rd.
Street, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Tharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Tharpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Tharpe Notice
On Nov. 21, 2019, Samuel Quincy Tharpe of Pylesville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (Wilson) Tharpe. Loving father of G. Wilson Tharpe, Samuel Quincy Tharpe, Jr., and Nancy Jane Long.

Visitation Monday, Nov. 25 from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 pm at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Rd., Street, MD 21154 where Masonic Rites will be offered at 7:45 pm. The funeral service is Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 am at the church. Interment is in the adjoining cemetery with U.S. Navy and Maryland State Police Honor Guards. Donations to the church at the address above would be greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com for more information
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -