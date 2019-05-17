|
|
Sandra Jeffrey Beyer age 81 of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Phoenix, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, February 5th, 2019. Sandra was predeceased by her husbands, Charles Beyer, and Richard Williams. She is the mother of Richard B, Robert, and Karen Williams; grandmother of Elizabeth Williams, Daniel Williams, Morgan and Cassidy Fox, Christopher and Jessica Winters and Great Grandmother to Madison and Remy Martin and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on June 22nd, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 13300 Manor Road, Glen Arm, MD 21057. Interment to be private. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Loyola Blakefield or St. Paul's School for Girls.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019