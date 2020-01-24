|
|
Sandra Kay Conway of Aberdeen died Sunday, January 19th at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 74.
Born in Johnstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Irwin and Sarah (Ribblett) Goldberg.
Mrs. Conway retired after 30 years at Acme Markets where she had been the head of the non-food department. She enjoyed working in her yard, traveling and camping, however her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary B. Conway; children, Dawn Conway Roach and her husband Shawn of Havre de Grace and Scott Conway of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Eryn, Bennett, Conor and Rebekah and her sisters, Barbara Wheeler of Amarillo, TX and Rosalind Cunningham of Earlville, MD.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 5-7pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or at www.harfordshelter.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020