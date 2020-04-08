Home

Sandra Darlene Jones


1948 - 2020
Sandra Darlene Jones Notice
On April 6, 2020, SANDRA DARLENE JONES of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of Lester Lloyd Jones; Loving mother of Michael Jones (Lisa), Leslie Pearre (Barry), and Brittany Numbers (Chris); cherished grandmother of Michael, Colleen, Andrew, Corey, Mary, and Grace; great-grandmother of Aiden; daughter of Mary E. Nine and the late Leo V. Nine; and sister of Pamela S. Rush. The family is planning a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Resurrection for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two of Sandy's cherished organizations: Oblate Sisters of Providence Early Learning Center, 701 Gun Road, Baltimore, MD 21227 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Please go to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com for additional service information as it becomes available and online condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020
