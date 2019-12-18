Home

March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Elizabeth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center
3320 Benson Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Sandra Eileen Denefield

Sandra Eileen Denefield
On December 6, 2019, Sandra Eileen Denefield succumbed to Multiple Sclerosis after a 20 year battle. She is survived by 3 sisters, nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Sandra will also be missed by the many persons she helped during her career as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor; and by the many friends she has made throughout her lifetime.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Saint Elizabeth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, located at 3320 Benson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
