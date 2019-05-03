Home

On May 1, 2019, Sandra F. Block (nee Benjamin); loving mother of Michael (Sheryl) Snair and Craig (Stephanie) Snair; dear sister of Jackie Douglas and the late William Benjamin and Paul Benjamin; adoring grandmother of Robyn (Jacob) Wolf, Kori Snair, Taylor Snair, and Piper Snair; beloved great-grandmother of Hirsh and Judah Wolf.Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery - Pikesville, MD on Friday, May 3, at 10:30 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 12071 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019
