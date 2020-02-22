|
Sandra Goldstick (nee Cohen), of Tempe, AZ, formerly of Randallstown, MD, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Marc (Naomi) Goldstick and Rachel Goldstick, brothers, Irwin "Irv" (Jackie) Cohen and Joel (Jackie) Cohen, and grandchildren, Eli and Hannah Goldstick. She was predeceased by her husband, Sylvan Goldstick and parents, Benjamin Cohen and Jean Rosenberg-Cohen.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 24, at 11 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 894765, Los Angeles, CA 90189-4765. In mourning at 1414 Highview Drive, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093, Monday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020