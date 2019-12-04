Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
On December 2, 2019 Sandra Jean (nee Sessamen) Raver of Owings Mills beloved wife of the late William J. Raver, Sr. Mother of JoAnn and her husband Steven Reter, Sr., Debra J. Raver, Jody M. and her husband Thomas Hurley, Sr., Shari L. Johnston, William J. Raver, Jr., and Tammy L. Warfel. Sister of Barbara Fulton and one niece. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and cherished her dog, Daisy.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Grace Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
