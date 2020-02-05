|
Sandra J. Reardon, age 80, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Joseph and Harriett (Hamilton) Jameson and wife of the late Daniel Joseph Reardon Jr. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Group. She enjoyed antiquing and going to yard sales with her best friend Marlene Remakis. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and attending all the grandchildren's after school activities which included lacrosse, football, soccer, and chorus concerts. Her work family at Kelly Financial Group, LLC was a huge part of her life. She had worked with them for 15 years having recently retired at age 75.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Michelle L. Merryman and son-in-law, Richard A. Merryman of Bel Air; grandchildren, Matthew A. Merryman, Adam L. Merryman, Danielle N. Foust, and Kelly R. Foust all of Bel Air; great-grandson, Matthew Sharpe Jr. of Bel Air; and daughter-in-law, Terri B. Reardon of Bel Air. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by son, Daniel Joseph Reardon III.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12-2 pm at which time the service will follow. A private burial will take place in a family plot in Maine at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Senator Bob Hooper House, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014 or , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
