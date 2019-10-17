|
|
Sandra J. Sundeen of Severna Park, MD died of cancer at home on October 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Jamestown, NY. After completing a three year nursing program she received her nursing license. This was followed by a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in nursing from the University of Rochester in 1965. During the time she was continuing her education she worked as a psychiatric nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital. She continued her education at the University of Maryland and received a Master of Science degree with a major in psychiatric nursing in 1968. After completing her Masters Degree she taught psychiatric nursing at the University of Maryland School of Nursing for four years, this was followed by working as the psychiatric clinical nursing specialist for the Baltimore City Hospital for two years. For the next 22 years she was the Chief Psychiatric Nurse at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Following her retirement from this position she continued her professional life for the next 10 years as the Administrator for the Systems Information Research Center at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. During her career she was also the co-author of two nursing textbooks: Nurse-Client Interaction- Implementing the Nursing Process and Principles and Practice of Psychiatric Nursing. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm, with a 3:00pm funeral service, at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home and Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra Sundeen, M.S. '68 Scholarship Endowment at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, 655 W. Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019