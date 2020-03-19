|
Sandra Jean King (Kelly, Boyce, Merrick), born Nov 29, 1940 passed away on Feb 28, 2020 in St Mary's Hospital. She is survived by her sister Joan King, her husband Charles Merrick, her 3 daughters Deborah Kelly, Theresa Kelly-Emmanuel, Sandra Bertrand and her grandchildren Devin Niner-Kelly, and Nikoli Emmanuel. She spent most of her childhood in Baltimore MD, with her Parents Zelma and Ralph King and attended Eastern High school. After her marriage to Michael Joseph Kelly, her love of horses moved them to Monkton, MD where she raised her 3 children while working as a claim adjuster for the Hartford Insurance company. Later in life, and after the passing of her second husband William G. Boyce, she married Charles Merrick and moved to Piney Point, MD where she completed her life. Sandy will forever be remembered for her bright smile that lit up a room, her generous hospitality and her love of fishing, horses, dancing and football. Celebration of life services will be held in Piney Point, MD date to be determined post the coronavirus threat.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020