Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandra Kay Winkler

Sandra Kay Winkler Notice
On September 12, 2019; Sandra Kay Winkler of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Paul Winkler; devoted mother of Matthew Paul Winkler; loving sister of Mary Jane Figinski and her husband Frank, Worthy C. Sanders, Jr. and his wife Janet , Richard A. Sanders; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Sandra's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 10:00 am-12:00 noon at which time a funeral service will be celebrated. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, Maryland 21093 or Arnolia United Methodist Church, 1776 E. Joppa Road, Parkville, Md 21234.Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
