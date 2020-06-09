Sandra Kuperberg (nee Berkman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 85. She is survived by her devoted children, Rachel Morris and Valerie (Ronnie) Shaffer; gradnschildre, Alex Shaffer and Daniel Morris. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harold Kuperberg; siblings, Owen Berkman and Barbara Goodman; and parents, Rae and Ben Berkman.







She was a great mother and great friend. She had a special gift to make people laugh. She was such a great person, so she had so many friends. Everyone just loved her so much. She loved to read books, go to lunches and dinners with her friends. She was a member of Hadassah and Red Hats.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.



