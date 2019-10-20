|
On October 17, 2019, Sandra Lee Sutherland, 78, was born to eternal life. She leaves behind her life long partner, Patricia A. Galster and her sister, Linda Jean Panzer. She was preceded in death by her brother William E. Sutherland. She also leaves behind many relatives, friends, and her dear puppy, Cricket.
Relatives and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at:
www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019