Sandra L. Van de Castle

Sandra L. Van de Castle Notice
On March 16, 2020 Sandra L. (Kinnear) Van de Castle, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Van de Castle Jr., devoted mother of Anne Marie May and Edward Joseph Van de Castle III. Dearest mother-in-law of James G. May and Stephanie Van de Castle. Beloved by siblings Catherine Meyers (Cliff), Patricia Heist and her son Chuck. Also survived by brothers Stephen, Mitchell and Mark Kinnear. Preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Dolores Kinnear and younger brother Scott. Cherished "Gram" to Caroline Rose May and Laura Lee and Eva Jordin Van de Castle.

In accordance with her wishes, Sandy's remains were cremated. Family memorial will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2020
