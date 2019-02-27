|
On February 25, 2019, Sandra Lee Butchart (nee Blondin), devoted mother of Andrea Stone and her husband Jerry, Melissa Withrow and her husband Ken and Bill Zang; dear sister of Jackie Blondin; cherished aunt of Alexis Bloom; loving grandmother of Sophie, Shelby, Erik, Stella and Chris; life partner of John Butchart. A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Inc., 1050 York Road (Beltway Exit 26), on Saturday at 10AM. Interment Lorraine Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019