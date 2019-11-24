|
On November 20, 2019 SANDRA LEE FORSBERG, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Forsberg, devoted mother of Christopher B. Forsberg and wife Cassandra and Amy M. Forsberg and husband James Reaves, loving grandmother of Zelda, Blake and Alex, dear sister of Merylin Campbell and the late Sara Dowdy.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Monday, November 25th from 3 to 7p.m. All are invited to attend Funeral Services on Tuesday, November 26th in the Cathedral of the Incarnation Church at 3p.m. Interment Private. Donations may be made to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019