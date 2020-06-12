Sandra Leffel

Sandra Lee Robinson Leffel, 78, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late C.L. Robinson and Frances Brown Roll. Sandra lived most of her life in Louisville, KY and was a member of the first graduating class of Durrett High School in Louisville in 1960. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Kentucky in 1964. She later completed graduate work in education at the University of Louisville.
Sandra had a 30-year career as a special education teacher in the Jefferson County Public School System teaching at a number of different schools over the years, including Lowe Elementary and Carrithers Middle School. She was a dedicated and patient teacher who cared deeply about making a difference in the lives of her students.
Sandra was devoted to her family, raising two children from her first marriage with William Harlan of Fallston, MD, and offering care and support to her niece, mother, and now-deceased brother, William Robinson. Animated by the interests of her children and family, her home was always a hive of activity and the site of many memorable family celebrations. She always gave freely of her time and resources and will be remembered fondly by many. Three years ago, Sandra moved from Louisville to Forest Hill to be near her daughter and to play a larger role in the lives of her grandchildren.
Sandra never lost her Michigan roots and returned to a family cabin on Lake Huron every summer, welcoming friends and family eager to get away and relax. She also had an avid interest in traveling, the spark for which she attributed to a period of her childhood spent in Mexico City, where her eyes were opened to different cultures and ideas. She loved to travel with her family and friends, and these experiences created life-long memories vividly recalled in later years.
Sandra is survived by her son Clifford Harlan and his husband Steven Barhite of San Francisco; daughter Elizabeth Harlan, her husband Randolph Kline, and their children Amelia and Maxwell of Fallston, MD; and niece Angie Greenleaf and her daughter Katie of Tampa, Florida.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests. The ceremony will be live-streamed and later available for online viewing (https://www.mccomasfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings). A private family burial will be held at Little Falls Friends Meeting in Fallston. Her family plans to organize a celebration of Sandra's life in Louisville, KY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in Sandra's name to the St. Labre Indian School (https://www.stlabre.org) or the Maryland Food Bank (https://mdfoodbank.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.