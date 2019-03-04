|
On March 2, 2019, Sandra R. Gutman (nee Rosenbaum); beloved wife of Edward J. Gutman; devoted mother of Wendy Annabelle (late Stanley) Taylor, William S. Gutman, Robbin Myerberg, David Aaron Gutman, Jennifer Ivy (Brian) Easter and the late Kate Ellen Senesk; dear sister of Barry N. (Patricia) Rosenbaum; loving daughter of the late Meyer and Anne Rosenbaum; adoring grandmother of Michael Machado, Hannah Easter and Emma Easter.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, March 4, at 9:30 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019