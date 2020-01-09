|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Lynn Schultz, (nee Clark) , beloved wife of 58 years to Charles J. Schultz, Jr.; devoted mother of Christopher J. Schultz, Sr (Margie) and Robin L.Schultz ; dear sister of Bonita J. Cox (Fritz) ; sister in law of Marie E Harvilicz (Charles) of Hampton, VA.; dear stepmother of Crystal Schorr (Mike) ; loving grandmother of Christopher J. Schultz, Jr. (Amanda), Robin Lynn Schultz, David A. Schultz, Clinton Sloat, Tyler Ferrare; loving great-grandmother of Connor J. Schultz ; dear aunt of Pamela Millsap (Karl) of Stuarts Draft, VA ,Jennifer Cox McNomee, Sarah Stevens (Randy) of Hampton, VA.
Sandy was born in Maryland on April 14, 1941 to H. Wallace and Catherine O. Clark and died on January 7, 2020 at her Pasadena residence. She was a longtime South Baltimore resident. She enjoyed quilting in Locust Point, reading, needle point and crocheting. She worked for The Baltimore Sun Paper in the classifieds for over 25 years. Sandy loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 12 Noon. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Sandra L. Schultz to St. Jude Children Research or . Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020