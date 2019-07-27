Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Sandra Sirody Notice
Sandy Sirody, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on July 25, 2019 at 73 years old. She is survived by her husband, Stan Sirody, children Jeff (Amy) Sirody and Jill (Ari) Halbrecht, daughter-in-law Rebecca Sirody, grandchildren Jordin Sirody, Zachary Sirody, Max Halbrecht, and Sam Halbrecht. She was predeceased by her brother David Zipper, and parents, Ann and Leonard Zipper.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 28, at 11 am. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd, Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In mourning at 3308 Serenity Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 27, 2019
