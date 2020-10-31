1/
Sandra Tabor
{ "" }
Sandra Jean Allen Tabor, 80, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was from Randolph, Vermont, but lived most of her life in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Sandra will be remembered for her love of family and friends; she will be missed by so many. She was a devoted member of Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church for many years. Sandra is survived by her children Craig Allen Tabor and wife, Gail, of Fredericksburg, VA; Desiree Ann Tabor Cheek and husband, Jim, of Odenton, MD; and Brent Eric Tabor and wife, Lisa, of Woodstock, MD. She had six grandchildren, Jennifer Tabor Osterfeld (husband– Richard Osterfeld, III), Paige Elaine Cheek Schumacher (husband– Michael Schumacher), Krista Leigh Tabor Stanson (husband– Ryan Stanson), Lane Elizabeth Cheek, Jordan Aleksandar Tabor (wife– Sydney Tabor), and Bailey Aaron Tabor; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia Elaine Osterfeld and Colby Austin Stanson.

The family will be holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandra's name to Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church, 200 School Lane, Linthicum, MD 21090.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2020.
