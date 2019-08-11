Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
On August 9, 2019 Sandy Aring (nee Bass), age 65, beloved wife of W. Wayne Aring; loving mother of her sons, Michael and Gregory; cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Estelle Bass; dear sister of Nancy Bass.

Visitation will be at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm where a memorial service will be held at 8 pm. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center in Columbia.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
