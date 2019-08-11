|
|
On August 9, 2019 Sandy Aring (nee Bass), age 65, beloved wife of W. Wayne Aring; loving mother of her sons, Michael and Gregory; cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Estelle Bass; dear sister of Nancy Bass.
Visitation will be at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm where a memorial service will be held at 8 pm. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center in Columbia.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019