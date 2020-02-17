|
|
Sanford A. Fox, Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country, passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Mr. Fox was one of three boys born to the late Isadore and Frances Fox, and grew up in Hurlock, MD. He worked as a restaurant entrepreneur and later had a home improvement business in Reno, NV.
Mr. Fox is survived by his children, Marc (Cynthia) Fox and Judy (Keith) Goldberg, grandchildren, Jenna (Scott) Goldberg and Richard (Kelley) Goldberg, and great-grandchildren, Julie Rose Goldberg and Jack Bradley Goldberg. He was predeceased by his brothers, Leonard Fox and Dr. Morton Fox, and his parents, Frances and Isadore Fox.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2020