Home

POWERED BY

Sanford A. Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanford A. Fox Notice
Sanford A. Fox, Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country, passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Mr. Fox was one of three boys born to the late Isadore and Frances Fox, and grew up in Hurlock, MD. He worked as a restaurant entrepreneur and later had a home improvement business in Reno, NV.

Mr. Fox is survived by his children, Marc (Cynthia) Fox and Judy (Keith) Goldberg, grandchildren, Jenna (Scott) Goldberg and Richard (Kelley) Goldberg, and great-grandchildren, Julie Rose Goldberg and Jack Bradley Goldberg. He was predeceased by his brothers, Leonard Fox and Dr. Morton Fox, and his parents, Frances and Isadore Fox.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanford's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -