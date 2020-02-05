|
Sanford Bane II – known to family and friends as Sant - passed away on January 30, 2020 at Jacob's Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland.
Born in Kirby, West Virginia, he was the son of Arlis and the late Elsie Florence (Layton) Bane. He was proud to be an athlete in the Special Olympics. He was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church and loved to play the tambourine and sing along to gospel music. He could beat anyone at checkers and he spent hours putting puzzles together. He loved all animals – esp puppies and horses. Pepperoni pizza was a definite favorite. You will never find a more devoted Baltimore Orioles fan – Call Ripken his very favorite player. He was also a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He loved his family and looked forward to family gatherings with gusto.
Sant is survived by his father Arlis Sanford Bane and stepmother Betty Eloise Bane; three brothers, L. Jesse Bane of Fallston. MD; R. Lindy Bane of New Kent, VA; and John W. Bane of Sanford, NC; three sisters, Renee L. Marchand of Abingdon, MD; Grace E. Phillips of New Church, VA; and Bonnie S. Muhleman of Clear Brook, VA and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Florence Bane and nephew, Justin Kane Moyer.
Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Monday, February 3 at 10 am. Interment took place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: ARC, Northern Chesapeake Region, 4513 Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001 and/or Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Center, 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Ln, Port Deposit, MD 21904
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020