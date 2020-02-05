Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford Bane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford Bane II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanford Bane II Notice
Sanford Bane II – known to family and friends as Sant - passed away on January 30, 2020 at Jacob's Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland.

Born in Kirby, West Virginia, he was the son of Arlis and the late Elsie Florence (Layton) Bane. He was proud to be an athlete in the Special Olympics. He was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church and loved to play the tambourine and sing along to gospel music. He could beat anyone at checkers and he spent hours putting puzzles together. He loved all animals – esp puppies and horses. Pepperoni pizza was a definite favorite. You will never find a more devoted Baltimore Orioles fan – Call Ripken his very favorite player. He was also a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He loved his family and looked forward to family gatherings with gusto.

Sant is survived by his father Arlis Sanford Bane and stepmother Betty Eloise Bane; three brothers, L. Jesse Bane of Fallston. MD; R. Lindy Bane of New Kent, VA; and John W. Bane of Sanford, NC; three sisters, Renee L. Marchand of Abingdon, MD; Grace E. Phillips of New Church, VA; and Bonnie S. Muhleman of Clear Brook, VA and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Florence Bane and nephew, Justin Kane Moyer.

Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Monday, February 3 at 10 am. Interment took place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: ARC, Northern Chesapeake Region, 4513 Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001 and/or Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Center, 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Ln, Port Deposit, MD 21904

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanford's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -