Sanford Jack Friedman, of Owings Mills MD, passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving daughters, M. Lisa Fisher and Denise (Greg) Kline; grandchildren, Michael Fisher, Jr., Ryan Fisher, Joseph Fisher, Tristan Kline and Aidan Kline; and great grandson, Andrew Harrison. He was predeceased by is beloved wife, Sondra Friedman (nee Cheslock); brother, Arnold Friedman; and parents, Rose and Nathan Friedman.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020