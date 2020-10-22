Dr. Sanford R. Cohen, 67, of Columbia, Maryland passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Jacalyn R. Ely, his children Danielle (Ryan) Moreland and Dr. Ariel Cohen, his siblings Susan (Jack) Mitchell and David S. (Geri) Cohen. He was predeceased by his parents Abraham Cohen and Marian Backer.
Graveside services at Columbia Memorial Park - Columbia, MD on Thursday October 22nd at 9:30am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD), www.covd.org/donations
.