Dr. Sanford R. Cohen
Dr. Sanford R. Cohen, 67, of Columbia, Maryland passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Dr. Jacalyn R. Ely, his children Danielle (Ryan) Moreland and Dr. Ariel Cohen, his siblings Susan (Jack) Mitchell and David S. (Geri) Cohen. He was predeceased by his parents Abraham Cohen and Marian Backer.

Graveside services at Columbia Memorial Park - Columbia, MD on Thursday October 22nd at 9:30am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD), www.covd.org/donations.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Jackie, So sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. He was a great optometrist and a truly special person who always had a smile and warm greetings when we connected at COVD. May his memory be a blessing and may time enhance your memories and ease your pain.
Cathy Stern
Friend
October 21, 2020
Sandy was a great human being. He was always compassionate, funny, extremely smart, giving, genuine, and just a joy to be with. He will be missed very much. Many prayers go out to Jackie and family. Love, Karen and Gerald Goldstein
Gerald Goldstein
Friend
October 21, 2020
Carol Kranowitz
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Dr. Cohen. He was my doctor for many years and got me through some trying times with my eyes. I will miss his mild and fun nature and his skill. Many regards to the family. Much healing and love to you all at this difficult time.
Diana Everline
Friend
October 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear of this Tragic news. Sending Love to Jackie / Ari/ & Danielle, and to all of of Sandy's family and loved ones .
Joanne B
October 21, 2020
Sandy was my friend and a past employer. He was kind, generous, and thoughtful. He was a one-of-a-kind friend and employer that is rare. He will forever live in my heart with great memories. Rest in Peace. May God welcome you as another angel in Heaven! My deepest heartfelt condolences to his sweet and amazing wife, Jackie, and their children. May the angels surround you all with comfort and peace at this time.
Lindsay Wegert
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Jackie, we were so very sorry to learn that you & your family have suffered such a great loss. Sandy was such a great guy and we really hope you will be comforted with memories, shared happy times, and many blessings that he passed on to you and to your entire family.
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Please keep our best wishes with you as you and your family work through trying to get along without him. We hope that the emptiness you may feel will eventually be replaced with peace and warm memories. Sending lots of love and light to a path of healing for you and your family.
With warm wishes & lots of love virtual hugs,
Stan & Barbara
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Sandy. I wish you strength. Laurel passed away 4 years ago from breast cancer. She is gone, but still a part of me.
Zarky Rudavsky
Classmate
October 20, 2020
Wonderful times together. Nicest, kindest person ever, always a smile, always a joy. All our love to you, Jackie...
Ron Berger
Friend
October 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. May you all be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem, and may his memory always be a blessing.
Marsha Benshir
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sandy was a kind and generous man, and provided excellent care to his patients. He will be missed in the Optometry community.
Amanda Zeller Manley
October 20, 2020
When someone we love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Dr Cohen was our one of a kind
Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts. And we are never ever the same, that was Sandy Cohen. He was kind, he was loved, he was not only the man I worked for, he was my friend. I will always love my Docola! Rest In Peace Dr Cohen I will miss you and never forget you.


Noni Lehman
Friend
