Jackie, we were so very sorry to learn that you & your family have suffered such a great loss. Sandy was such a great guy and we really hope you will be comforted with memories, shared happy times, and many blessings that he passed on to you and to your entire family.

You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Please keep our best wishes with you as you and your family work through trying to get along without him. We hope that the emptiness you may feel will eventually be replaced with peace and warm memories. Sending lots of love and light to a path of healing for you and your family.

With warm wishes & lots of love virtual hugs,

Stan & Barbara

