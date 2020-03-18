Home

POWERED BY

Santina Scilipoti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santina Scilipoti Notice
On March 14th 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers; Santina R. Scilipoti, of Parkville; loving wife of the late Thomas Joseph Scilipoti, of 55 years; devoted and cherished mother of Joseph Thomas Scilipoti and wife Patricia Ann, Mary Sandra Bailey and husband Douglas, Thomas Joseph Scilipoti Jr., and wife Kathleen, Frances Scilipoti; cherished grandmother of Erin, Ryan, Megan, Kristin, Alyssa and Sara; dear great-grandmother of 9 grandchildren; caring sister of Jeanette, Joseph, Dolly, Gloria, Penny, Frank, Jack and the late August, Frances and Angelo; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the as well as the .

Per the family's request, the services and interment are private, due to the recent events regarding the Coronavirus.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -