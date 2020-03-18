|
On March 14th 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers; Santina R. Scilipoti, of Parkville; loving wife of the late Thomas Joseph Scilipoti, of 55 years; devoted and cherished mother of Joseph Thomas Scilipoti and wife Patricia Ann, Mary Sandra Bailey and husband Douglas, Thomas Joseph Scilipoti Jr., and wife Kathleen, Frances Scilipoti; cherished grandmother of Erin, Ryan, Megan, Kristin, Alyssa and Sara; dear great-grandmother of 9 grandchildren; caring sister of Jeanette, Joseph, Dolly, Gloria, Penny, Frank, Jack and the late August, Frances and Angelo; Also survived by many loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the as well as the .
Per the family's request, the services and interment are private, due to the recent events regarding the Coronavirus.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020