More Obituaries for Santina Transparenti
Santina Transparenti

Santina Transparenti Notice
On May 21, 2019 Santina Transparenti beloved wife of the late Philip Transperarenti. Devoted mother of Diane Wegerski and her husband Stanley and Cora Burch and her husband Robert. Loving grandmother of Matthew Burch and his wife Melissa, Maria Hughes and her husband David and Andrew Wegerski. Great grandmother of Lorelei Hughes, Giovanna Hughes, Isaac Hughes and Benjamin Burch.The family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk , 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Friday from 4-8 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday 10 am at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019
