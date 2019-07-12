Santo (Sonny) W. Battaglia passed away the morning of July 9, 2019. He was found unresponsive in his bed, most likely due to respiratory failure. It is in East Baltimore, born the youngest of three, where Sonny developed his friendly disposition and a pretty good curveball. He was intelligent and witty, had a passion for life, and could find the humor in any situation. He was married 43 years to the late Sharon A. Battaglia, and is survived by his two children, Vince and Ben and their wives, Vada and Shari; his sister Patty; loving grandfather of Christopher, Lauren, Nicholas, Leo and Lydia Battaglia; cherished great grandfather of Giovonna and Giuliana Battaglia. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 PM. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. Almost everyone has a story about Sonny, please grace us with yours at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019