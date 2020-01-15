|
|
Santo Joseph "Joe" Salvaggio, 92, passed away on January 12, 2020; loving husband of Antoinette Salvaggio for 65 years; beloved father of John Salvaggio and his sweetheart Myra Orme, Joanne Salvaggio Bolonda and her husband Scott; loving son of the late Joseph and Angelina Salvaggio; dear brother of the late Lois Salvaggio; cherished grandfather of Joseph A. Salvaggio, Brenton Davis, Meghan, Lauren, Kristen Newman; step-grandfather of McKenna, Keaton, Kiley Bolonda.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Friday at St. Joseph's Parish, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Joe's memory to Oregon Ridge Nature Center (ORNCC), 13555 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020