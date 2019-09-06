|
Sara Baughman Durst Childs, age 88, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on September 3, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Philippi, WV, she was the daughter of Hugh and Mary (Phillips) Baughman and wife of the late G. Richard Childs and her first husband the late Fred M. Durst. She was a loving Mother, homemaker and lifelong educator. She graduated from West Virginia University and had strong roots in the hills of West Virginia. She was a member of Fallston United Methodist Church for 50+ years, was active in the Harford County Homemakers Association and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a passion for genealogy and authored a family history genealogy book.
Mrs. Childs is survived by her sons, Fredrick H Durst (Marcy Sherry), Stephen G. Durst (Lisa) and Timothy E. Durst (Suzanne M); sister, Frances Stiles; grandchildren, Stephen G. Durst Jr., Alexander B. Durst, Michael D. Durst, Tyler B. Durst, Timothy J. Durst and Christopher J. Durst; and many loving nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Hovey.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Fallston Methodist Church, Fallston, MD on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, at the church at 1 pm. Interment will take place in Fallston United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019