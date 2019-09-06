Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fallston United Methodist Chr
1509 Fallston Rd
Fallston, MD 21047
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fallston Methodist Church,
Fallston, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fallston Methodist Church,
Fallston, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Fallston United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Baughman Durst Childs


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Baughman Durst Childs Notice
Sara Baughman Durst Childs, age 88, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on September 3, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Philippi, WV, she was the daughter of Hugh and Mary (Phillips) Baughman and wife of the late G. Richard Childs and her first husband the late Fred M. Durst. She was a loving Mother, homemaker and lifelong educator. She graduated from West Virginia University and had strong roots in the hills of West Virginia. She was a member of Fallston United Methodist Church for 50+ years, was active in the Harford County Homemakers Association and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a passion for genealogy and authored a family history genealogy book.

Mrs. Childs is survived by her sons, Fredrick H Durst (Marcy Sherry), Stephen G. Durst (Lisa) and Timothy E. Durst (Suzanne M); sister, Frances Stiles; grandchildren, Stephen G. Durst Jr., Alexander B. Durst, Michael D. Durst, Tyler B. Durst, Timothy J. Durst and Christopher J. Durst; and many loving nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Hovey.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Fallston Methodist Church, Fallston, MD on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, at the church at 1 pm. Interment will take place in Fallston United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.