Sara Jean (Luber) Binder was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 11, 1936 to Elizabeth and Louis Luber. She left this earth on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Sara Jean lived in Laurel, Maryland the majority of her life. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1954 and from Strayer College in 1956. She was a member of the Laurel Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Laurel Raceway for many years before working at the USDA-ARS-Beltsville Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville, MD; from where she retired in 1996. After retirement, she and her husband Bill, traveled across the United States collecting antique infant feeders, baby bottles, and Mellin's Food memorabilia. She was an active member of the American Collectors of Infant Feeders organization until 2014. Sara Jean was a member of the Ivy Hill Cemetery Board of Directors and loved to play Mahjong with her friends at Victoria Falls Retirement Community. In 2017, Sara moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico to live with her daughter Pam. Sara Jean loved the beautiful blue skies, the mountains, the desert, hot-air balloons, and enjoyed the many adventures with her daughter. She was a member of the Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church and had many special friends in New Mexico.
Sara was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Frank William Binder. Sara Jean is survived by her daughters Pamela C. Scalco and Nancy E. Mossburg; grandchildren, Lindsay Baker (Kevin), Emily Mossburg (formerly Brantley); Evan Mossburg; and Traci Shaw (Patrick). She has four great-grandchildren, Reagan and Rylee Shaw and Greyson and Liam Brantley.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Avenue (Route 198 W), in Laurel, MD. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at the Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Sandy Spring Road in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to High Desert Cat Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 3802, Albuquerque, NM 87190 or at www.hdcra.org
.