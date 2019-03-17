Services Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 704-846-3771 Resources More Obituaries for Sara Dyer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sara Booth Dyer

Notice Condolences Flowers Sara Booth "Boots" Gallion Dyer of Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC, formerly of Havre de Grace and Bel Air, Maryland, passed away March 15, 2019 at the young age of 104. She was the widow of the late Honorable Harry E. Dyer, Jr., who passed away in 1992. They were married for 51 1/2 years.Boots was born in Darlington, MD on March 14, 1915 to the late Doctor William E. and Sarah Rites Gallion. An infant brother and her 17-year-old son, Henry (Andy) Andrews Dyer also preceded her in death.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Lynn White of Albemarle, NC and their daughter Brittany White Coman and her husband Ryan of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her late husband's nieces and nephews, as well as many friends near and far.The recent highlight for Boots was attending her only grandchild's wedding in September and then knowing she was to be a great grandmother in late June. Baby girl Coman will be raised knowing she has Grandma Boots watching over her and knowing how much she loved her.Mrs. Dyer was raised in Darlington, MD. In 1931 she graduated from Bel Air High School where she was the first May Day Queen. She went on to graduate in 1935 from Randolph Macon Women's College (Lynchburg, VA) where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (Baltimore, MD) in 1938.She and Harry married March 29, 1941 just days before he was drafted. During his military career they were posted at various stations throughout the USA. Soon after returning to Harford County, MD following his military service, they adopted Andy and later, Martha. The family lived in Havre de Grace for many years while Boots enjoyed being active in numerous clubs and activities, including gardening, playing bridge and golf, antique shopping and volunteering. For many years she was either involved in showing prized jonquils or judging them, and was an active member or the Evergreen Garden Club. In the mid-to-late 1970s the Dyers moved to Bel Air, MD while also spending their winters at their Florida home, traveling the world and caravanning across the country in their Airstream. In 1991, in order to be closer to their daughter and family, the Dyers moved to Plantation Estates where they remained active as their health permitted. Though remaining a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bel Air, once in Matthews, Boots attended Matthews Presbyterian Church while able.A memorial service will be held at the Plantation Estates' clubhouse with the family receiving guests following. A private burial and service will be held in Harford County, MD at a later date. Details to follow.The family would like to extend a special heartfelt appreciation to BillieJean, Helen, Gillian, Katrina, Jennifer, Kristen and Diane along with all of the wonderful staff at WillowBrooke Court in Plantation Estates for their dedication and outpouring of love through the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Dyer's name to the following: Matthews Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 97, Matthews, NC 28106; First Presbyterian Church Albemarle P.O. Box 1578, Albemarle, NC 28001; Grace Memorial Episcopal Church P.O. Box 35, Darlington, MD 21034; or to the . Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices